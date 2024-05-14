Reviving the Spirit of Sports

As we proudly claim hockey as our national sport, it’s disheartening to see the dwindling enthusiasm among our youth. Recently, the national hockey team has received unprecedented appreciation from all levels of leadership in Pakistan, including the Prime Minister, for their outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup. This recognition has given the team a much-needed boost, and the sport of hockey has once again gained prominence in the country after many years.

In a significant display of support, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has revitalized the spirit of hockey among Pakistan’s youth by appreciating and hosting the national hockey team at PM House in Islamabad. This gesture of appreciation for their outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup has sent a powerful message, recognizing the team’s unwavering dedication and hard work. After years of neglect, hockey is once again in the spotlight, and the Prime Minister’s gesture has given the team and the sport a much-needed boost. This move has filled the hearts of young sports enthusiasts with hope and excitement, inspiring a new generation of athletes to take up the sport and strive for greatness.

This whole sports scenario transcends mere protocol; it represents a significant shift in the government’s stance on sports development and youth empowerment. By extending a hand of appreciation to the national hockey team, the top leadership has sent a powerful message, acknowledging the immense potential of Pakistan’s youth and the importance of nurturing it. This gesture has far-reaching implications, as it confronts the long-standing neglect of the sports sector in Pakistan, which has for too long been overshadowed by cricket. By recognizing the achievements of our national hockey team, the government has taken a crucial step towards revitalizing the sports landscape, inspiring a new generation of athletes, and harnessing the energy and talent of our youth to drive progress and excellence.

The government’s focus in the sports arena will have a lasting and profound impact, providing the necessary momentum for our athletes to reach new heights. The exceptional performance of our hockey team in the recent cup is a shining example of their potential, which warrants recognition and support. By prioritizing sports development and engaging with athletes, the government is paving the way for a brighter future for our youth and the sports sector as a whole.

The Prime Minister Youth Program is spearheading numerous youth-focused initiatives to revitalize the sports and empower young individuals through various programs. Through this special initiative, young Pakistanis are being provided with access to resources, opportunities, and support to excel in a diverse range of fields, including sports, e-sports, information technology, education, employment, engagement, and environmental conservation. With the Prime Minister’s steadfast backing, this program is poised to have a profound impact, inspiring and enabling youth to pursue their passions and reach their full potential in all aspects of life.

In the words of the great Nelson Mandela, ‘sport has the power to change the world.’ As the spotlight shines on our national hockey team, we are reminded that the true strength of a nation lies in its youth. Let us continue to support and empower them, and together, we shall witness a brighter future for Pakistan’s sports sector and beyond.

By Syeda Amnah Batool

– The writer is a Member of National Assembly of Pakistan