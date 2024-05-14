Saudi Football Federation delegation visits Jinnah Stadium

A two-member Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) delegation visited Islamabad today to assess the facilities at Jinnah Stadium in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The delegation, consisting of Saudi Arabia A team fitness coach Claudio Donatelli and Manager of Logistics Musab Ibrahim, meticulously inspected both the interior and exterior fields of Jinnah Stadium. Their visit aimed to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate the forthcoming qualifier match, scheduled for 6th June.

In attendance were officials from the Pakistan Football Federation, who welcomed the delegation and collaborated closely throughout the inspection process.