SC allows video-link facility for PTI founder in NAB amendment case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday allowed video-link facility for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.

"The PTI founder can present his arguments in the upcoming hearing via video link if he wishes to do so [...] arrangements should be made for presentation of arguments via video link," Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said.

He said so during the hearing of the federal government's intra-court appeal filed against the apex court's 2023 verdict which annulled some of the NAB amendments.

The bench includes Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

It may be recalled that the PTI founder had challenged the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 by the PDM government. Then chief justice Umar Ata Bandial-led bench ordered restoring all graft cases worth less than Rs500 million that were closed down against the political leaders belonging to the ruling coalition parties and public office-holders. The government governmnet challenged the verdict of Justice Bandial and and the PTI founder wanted to present his arguments in the case.