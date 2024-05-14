Shoro says Sindh produced 4.2m tonnes wheat in crop season 2023-24

KARACHI - Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, on Monday, stated that total wheat production in the province surpassed 4.2 million metric tonnes for crop season 2023-24 while food department had procured 643,000 metric tonnes so far.

The Sindh government has fixed wheat procurement target of 900,000 metric tonnes for crop season 2023-24 at the price of Rs4,000 per 40 kilogramme and process of purchasing wheat from the growers was continue in the province, the food minister informed, in a statement issued here.

This time the wheat crop has been better than the previous years, Shoro said, while food department already had 0.5 million metric tonnes wheat stored in warehouses of the department. He further said that the food department has so far purchased 643 thousand metric tonnes of wheat.

The Food Department has planned to establish a total of 353 wheat procurement centres across the province for ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions. As per details 78 wheat procurement centres were designated in Hyderabad division, 71 in Larkana division, 68 in Sukkur division, 40 in Mirpurkhas division and 58 centres in Shaheed Benazirabad division while 38 procurement centres were to be established in Sanghar district.