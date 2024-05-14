Shuhada, Ghazis are our national heroes: COAS

General Syed Asim Munir says nation owes its independence, security to sacrifices of its valiant warriors Army Chief confers military awards upon Army Officers at GHQ Investiture ceremony.

RAWALPINDI - GHQ Investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Monday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), conferred military awards upon Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony. Officers and soldiers were awarded medals including Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-I- Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

Paying rich tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis, COAS said that there is nothing more noble than laying one’s life for defence of motherland and the sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice.

COAS also lauded brave families of Shuhada for their high spirits and sacrifices rendered by them. COAS said that Shuhada and Ghazis are our national heroes and the nation owes its independence and security to the sacrifices of its valiant warriors. “Our Shuhada are, indeed, the beacons of hope and resilience for the nation.”