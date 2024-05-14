Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SIFC body reviews cross-sectoral matters

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the 9th meeting of its Executive Committee here yesterday to review various cross-sectoral matters. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials. The concerned ministries presented progress on the projects and policy initiatives in key sectors under the SIFC’s ambit and gave detailed plans to steer future endeavours. The Committee reviewed the progress on ongoing economic collaboration with friendly countries, in both Government-to-Govt and Business-to-Business frameworks. The Committee also streamlined the decisions required from leadership in upcoming Apex Committee Meeting.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024