SIFC body reviews cross-sectoral matters

ISLAMABAD - The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the 9th meeting of its Executive Committee here yesterday to review various cross-sectoral matters. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials. The concerned ministries presented progress on the projects and policy initiatives in key sectors under the SIFC’s ambit and gave detailed plans to steer future endeavours. The Committee reviewed the progress on ongoing economic collaboration with friendly countries, in both Government-to-Govt and Business-to-Business frameworks. The Committee also streamlined the decisions required from leadership in upcoming Apex Committee Meeting.