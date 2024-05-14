Sindh govt not to tolerate any land grabber in Karachi: Zulfikar Shah

KARACHI - Sindh Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Monday said the building mafia had converted the mega city of Karachi into a jungle of concrete and the provincial government would not tolerate any land grabber and would continue its indiscriminate action against the land mafia. In a statement while reacting to the press conference of leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, the minister said that such pressers appeared when the government took action against the land mafia. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah asked the opposition leader to avoid such irresponsible statements in future saying as govt would utilise all its resources to free the city from the land grabbers.