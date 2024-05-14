Sindh minister directs to submit proposals for new schemes

HYDERABAD - Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Monday reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to the development of the irrigation and drainage systems in the province.

Chairing a meeting at the office of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) here, Shoro asked the officials to expedite the completion of the ongoing development projects.

He acknowledged that the current pace of those projects appeared sluggish. The minister asked the officials to notify him if any budgetary constraints were hindering the progress of the project so that he could try to secure the release of the allocated funds. Shoro suggested to the authorities to close all such projects which had exceeded the 5-year duration without completion.

He emphasised the need for the preparation and prioritisation of new schemes for the upcoming fiscal year’s provincial budget.

The minister said the schemes for the rehab of the flood-hit infrastructure, drainage, and Indus River’s dykes should be separately included in the new proposals. Irrigation Department Secretary Zarif Iqbal Khero reported on the review of long-standing projects in various regions, resulting in their closure and subsequent notification to the Planning and Development Department.

The SIDA’s Managing Director Pritam Das highlighted implementation challenges arising from outdated projects due to the allocation on the basis of the old rates. He said it was necessary to revise the rates keeping in view the prevailing inflation in the country. Chief Engineer Mansoor Ahmad Memon cautioned against revising rates for the ongoing projects without their closure in order to avoid complications. The meeting concluded with the decision to convene another session on May 16 in Karachi which would be chaired by Shoro.

Engineers were instructed to prioritize the submission of detailed project reports for discussion at the next meeting. The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Department Zarif Iqbal Khero, Chief Engineer of Sukkur Left Bank Sohail Baloch, Chief Engineer of Guddu Barrage Mukhtiar Abro, Chief Engineer of Mechanical Engineering Tauseef Sheikh and other senior officials.