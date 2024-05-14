Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Summer semester at SAU to commence from 20th

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   Admissions for the summer semester at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tondojam will start from May 20.  According to the spokesperson of the university, the Director of Admissions has announced that the admissions in the summer semester in the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its affiliated campus and colleges will begin on May 20. According to the announcement, registration for Bachelor degree programmes from Batch 2K16 to Batch 2K22 at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, ZA Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agriculture Engineering and Technology Khairpur Mirs and sub-campus Umerkot will be open for students who wish to appear for their remaining papers or seek improvement.

The admission forms can be downloaded from the university’s website starting May 20, 2024, and the classes for the summer semester will commence from May 27.

