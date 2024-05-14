Tarar credits PM Shehbaz with promptly addressing AJK issue

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif averted a tragedy by addressing the demands of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a timely manner.

Addressing a news conference alongside Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam outside the Parliament House, the info minister, while calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as Tehreek-e-Intishar, claimed that it was also planning to spread chaos on the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarar asserted that no one would be allowed to create chaos in AJK, saying that the resolution of the demands regarding subsidy on flour and electricity was an example of efficient decision-making on part of the government of Shehbaz Sharif.

Terming Kashmir as Pakistan's jugular vein, the minister mentioned that Pakistan had raised the matter of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at every forum.

About the country’s economic situation, Tarar said that the government’s efforts were yielding fruits as economic indicators were showing improvements with a downward trend in inflation and upward in investment.

The minister said that international reports were signaling a positive trajectory for Pakistan's economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Amior Muqam thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for dealing with the issue in a timely fashion.