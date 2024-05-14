The Burden of Loans and Interest

According to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), Pakistan is projected to spend over 50 percent of its total revenue on servicing government loans by 2026. This heavy burden is primarily due to escalating external debt, which surged from $65 billion in 2015 to a staggering $130 billion within seven years. During the first ten months of the current fiscal year, the government borrowed a whopping Rs. 5.996 trillion from domestic banks, marking a 124 percent increase compared to the Rs. 2.666 trillion borrowed during the same period last year.

Despite being the fifth-largest borrower from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with outstanding loans exceeding $7.61 billion, Pakistan’s economy remains unstable. Our debt situation has never laid a stable foundation for economic growth. The government’s reliance on loans is troubling because taxing the already burdened populace or resorting to other means often fails to cover both the loan interest and the principal amount. Consequently, more loans are taken out to fulfill these obligations, perpetuating a vicious cycle.

To achieve economic stability, we must break free from the burden of loans and move towards self-reliance. This requires transitioning the economy from a consumer-based one to a productive one.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.