Top 100 feature in 2nd President PGA Professional Golf

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
LAHORE   -   The 2nd President PGA Professional Golf Championship, featuring the nation’s top 100 professional golfers, kicks off today (Tuesday) here at the Defense Raya Golf and Country Club. This three-day event, running from May 14 to 16, promises fierce competition as participants contend for a substantial prize purse of seven million rupees. The Defense Raya Golf Course, renowned as one of Pakistan’s premier golf courses, will challenge competitors with its extended 6,800-yard layout and demanding fairways and greens. Scheduled tee-off is at 7 AM. Mohammed Shabbir, Pakistan’s top-ranked golfer with over 200 titles, is among the favorites. However, strong contenders like M Matloob, M Munir, Waheed Baloch, M Ashfaq, and M Alam are also expected to showcase their considerable talents. Rising stars such as Ahmed Baig from Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, along with M Shahzad, M Zubair, Minhaj Maqsood and M Naeem, are determined to make their mark.  The championship is supported by notable sponsors including Gourmet, Allied Bank, Faysal Bank, and Askari Bank, and is managed by an adept organizing team led by Brig Ayaz Masood Khan (R), Tournament Director, along with assistants M Haroon Shafiq and Rustam Chatta.

