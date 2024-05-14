Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Transfers, postings in Punjab

Web Desk
10:34 PM | May 14, 2024
National

The Punjab government posted and transferred some junior officers including Assistant Commissioners (ACs). 

According to the notifications, Mohammad Akhtar was posted as AC Bahawalpur, SO Agriculture Ayesha Shafqat as AC Rawalpindi, and SO Home Department Zuha Basit as AC Gujranwala.

SO S&GAD Kashif Amir was posted as AC Nankana Sahib, SO C&W Mohsin Iqbal as AC Gujranwala, Fahad Noor as AC DG Khan.

Meanwhile, SO Planning and Development Board Adnan Bashir was posted as AC Coordination Lahore, SO Primary Health Care Saima Nazir as AC Rawalpindi, and SO Chief Minister Office Faisal Imran as AC Sahiwal.

Also, Quratul Ain, awaiting posting, was posted as AC Khanewal and OSD Muhammad Imran as AC Okara.

