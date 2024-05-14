Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Two children among five people die as coach crashes into trawler in Matiari

Agencies
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MATIARI   -   In a collision between a trawler and a passenger coach on the national highway in Matiari on Monday, five people were killed and 13 injured.

A police spokesperson said the passenger coach was going from Punjab to Karachi. Two children and the coach driver are also included in the dead. The bodies of the dead and the injured were shifted to Matiari Hospital. The police arrested the trawler driver and took the vehicles into custody. The deceased have been identified as coach driver Malik Yusuf, Mir Hadi, Kashif, Ali, Umm-e-Hasiba. Shahzad, Mehmood, Hasan, Ajmal, Muhammad Rashid and others are among the injured.

Agencies

