Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ begins tomorrow

QUETTA - The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with the government of Balochistan would organise two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2024 in Quetta on May 15-16. Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Monday, the President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed announced the organising of Pakistan Literature Festival 2024 (Quetta Chapter) which is scheduled to take place on May 15 at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Quetta. He said the renowned personalities from the fields of arts, entertainment, politics, literature, and other sectors, will participate in the festival. Expressing his sentiments, he said that organizing a festival in Balochistan is a heartwarming endeavour to embrace all languages and cultures. Shah remarked that Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is the only council not governed by the government. He underscored the deep-rooted historical ties between Balochistan and Sindh, noting the active participation of Balochi writers and poets in Karachi. He mentioned awarding prizes to Balochi literature and extending support to Pashto literature through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The festival encompasses various local languages including Balochi, Brahvi and Pashto, with 75pc of participants hailing from the province.

President Muhammad Ahmed Shah affirmed that while this marks their first festival, it certainly won’t be their last, expressing the council’s commitment to sustaining this initiative. He revealed that the youth from Lyari, which is often referred to as the Mini-Balochistan, are actively involved in the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. However, he pledged to organize a grand musical festival, bringing together Balochistan’s musicians. The impact of this festival will be felt after its conclusion, he asserted.

He praised the remarkable work of the Balochi Academy and highlighted the presence of Balochi books in the library of the Arts Council Karachi.