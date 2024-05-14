UAE delegation, Red Crescent Society inaugurate upgradation of Women Hospital Larkana

LARKANA - Delegation of United Arab Emirates and Red Crescent Society arrived and inaugurated Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital for upgradation here on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Women’s Hospital Larkana.

The delegation was welcomed by the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Medical University Dr Nusrat Shah and Prof Dr Shahida Magsi.

According to the details, UAE Consulate-General HE Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi, Red Crescent Society Secretary General HE Rashid Mubarak Al Mansoori, Secretary General Development and International Cooperation HE Fahad Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, HE Hamad Bakheet Al Romaithi,, Director Relief and Disaster HE Obaid Al Balushi, Saeed Al Mazroi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nusrat Shah, Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch inaugurated the upgradation of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The delegation was briefed by Professor Dr Shahida Magsi, Head of Unit I of Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital, later, the United Arab Emirates delegation alongwith Vice Chancellor Dr Nusrat Shah told the press briefing that Sheikh Zayed Hospital built with the support of United Arab Emirates, and the hospital has been upgraded to match modern requirements, including 200 modern beds, eight operation theatres, upgraded wards with modern anesthesia machinery and roof treatment throughout the hospital. On this occasion, the delegation of the United Arab Emirates also announced that the hospital will soon be equipped with a modern ICU and blood bank, Director Health Services Dr Abdul Sattar Sheikh, MS Dr Mubasher Kolachi, Principal Chandka Medical College Prof Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Director Finance Kazim Ali Bhutto, Prof Shahida Magsi, Prof Fauzia Kashif, Prof Shaista Hafaz Abro and other officials were also present on this occasion.