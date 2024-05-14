Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Uplift plans in budget to benefit people: KP minister

Our Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub on Monday said that in the annual development plan, development projects have been designed according to the public opinion, which will benefit the people in large scale.

Presiding over a meeting about the development projects in the annual budget, he said that beautification scheme in the province should be completed on priority basis, while the beautification schemes which were left incomplete should also be completed as soon as possible. Secretary Local Government Daud Khan was also present during the meeting.

The minister said that digitisation schemes of the local government sector will be done in this annual budget, so that transparency in the government system could be insured. In the budget, the government will provide all possible facilities to the people. Arshad Ayub said that projects involved with the local government will be completed on priority basis, while projects would be launched in the annual budget not only to provide best facilities to the people of Haripur but all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

including construction of women development centre, parks, footpaths and roads.

Similarly, various schemes are being introduced in the entire province in the annual budget, which will benefit the people.

Our Staff Reporter

