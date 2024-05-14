We won't accept rude, arrogant behaviour of anyone: Asad Qaiser

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said on Tuesday his party would not accept rude and arrogant behaviour of anyone.

The National Assembly session started with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser, in his address, said the way Khawaja Asif spoke to the speaker yesterday (Monday) was condemnable. He said Khawaja Asif was an elderly person 80 years of age. Being a senior parliamentarians he should realise this and show tolerance, said Qaiser.

Speaking about erstwhile FATA, Qaiser said all parties in parliament had unanimously given tax exemption to FATA and this facility was meant to bring them on a par with other areas of the country.

But, regretfully, they were deprived of basic rights, he said and added, FATA had been a war-torn area. No hospital or college had been established there so far, no development work was done in the area. That created unemployment and frustration among the people.

"In such a situation, how can they be equal to other areas and now if tax is imposed on them, it will be an unjust step," said Qaiser.