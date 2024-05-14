Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

We won't accept rude, arrogant behaviour of anyone: Asad Qaiser

We won't accept rude, arrogant behaviour of anyone: Asad Qaiser
Web Desk
5:15 PM | May 14, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said on Tuesday his party would not accept rude and arrogant behaviour of anyone. 

The National Assembly session started with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser, in his address, said the way Khawaja Asif spoke to the speaker yesterday (Monday) was condemnable. He said Khawaja Asif was an elderly person 80 years of age. Being a senior parliamentarians he should realise this and show tolerance, said Qaiser.  

Speaking about erstwhile FATA, Qaiser said all parties in parliament had unanimously given tax exemption to FATA and this facility was meant to bring them on a par with other areas of the country. 

But, regretfully, they were deprived of basic rights, he said and added, FATA had been a war-torn area. No hospital or college had been established there so far, no development work was done in the area. That created unemployment and frustration among the people. 

Right decision and right time, says Key on Anderson's retirement

"In such a situation, how can they be equal to other areas and now if tax is imposed on them, it will be an unjust step," said Qaiser. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024