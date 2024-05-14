Welfare projects to be completed on priority basis: MNA

FAISALABAD - Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhary Shehbaz Babar Gujjar said that public welfare projects would be completed on top priority. Being convener of the committee, he presided over the first meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) in Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office here on Monday and said that the government was committed and sincere about providing maximum facilities to the masses by resolving their genuine problems without any delay. He said that Faisalabad is the third major city of Pakistan and development of this district is at top of the agenda. He directed the district administration to accelerate work for timely completion of all development schemes. Necessary funds would be obtained shortly for these projects, he added. He also stressed the need for the “Suthra Punjab” program in rural areas and said that all departments should improve their performance by providing excellent services to the general public. He also directed the police, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to resolve public complaints.

on top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed the meeting about public welfare and development projects in the district and said that the schemes would be completed in consultation with members of the parliament. He said that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted for redress of public complaints and strict action is also being taken against those officers who failed in this regard. He also informed the meeting about updates of development schemes suggested by the members of the parliament for 2024-25 and said that 120 schemes were approved for Faisalabad at an estimated cost of Rs.80 million.

He said that 40 schemes were completed with pace of work was accelerated on 78 others whereas 2 projects are in approval stage.

He also updated the meeting about implementation on the “Suthra Punjab” program and said that encroachments were also removed under this program from various parts of Faisalabad.

He said that district administration had set its priorities to complete up-gradation of Allied Hospital-I, Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) and Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover project besides completion of Parking Plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil briefed the meeting about law & order in the district and said the police were providing safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses by taking strict action against criminals.

He said that he himself was arranging an open court on a daily basis to listen to public complaints and redressing the same.

MPAs Chaudhary Arif Mehmood Gill, Rao Kashif Raheem, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, Jaffar Ali Hocha and Khan Bahadur Dogar were also present in the meeting.