LAHORE - At least thirteen people were killed and 1,242 injured in 1,197 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 648 people were seri­ously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 594 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue med­ical teams. As many as 587 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 147 pedestri­ans, and 521 passengers

were among the victims of road accidents. Statistics show that 306 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 311 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 101 in Faisal­abad with 115 victims and at third Gujranwala 71 with 68 victims.

According to the data, 1045 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 13 vans, 11 pas­senger buses, 35 trucks and 81 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents