The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the establishment of State Disaster Management Authority’s units at tehsil level to overcome the challenges of natural calamities.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has asked members of the AJK Legislative Assembly to identify sites for establishment of these units.

He directed officials of the SDMA to keep a close liaison with district administration, the health department, and civil defence to overcome any challenge.