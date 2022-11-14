Share:

Analysts have lauded the government for raising voice for climate justice at international fora in front of the developed countries.

Speaking in the News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, Ahmed Kamal said Pakistan has faced damages of 33 billion dollars due to recent climate induced floods and it will take years to overcome such loss.

He said at the recent session of COP-27 at Sharm-el Sheikh, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the narrative of climate justice quite effectively by calling it an international issue.

He also appreciated the other members of Pakistani contingent for presenting Pakistan's narrative at the COP-27, which he said will definitely bring positive change for developing countries in future.

Senior Journalist, Afia Salam said climate justice is need of the hour, not just for Pakistan but also for other developing countries facing the consequences of climate change.

She lauded the Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for presenting the issue at the COP-27 with reference to current condition in Pakistan.