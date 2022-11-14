Share:

Two people including the assistant commissioner Pattoki died in a road accident in Phoolnagar on Monday morning.

Qasim Mahboob was the second assistant commissioner killed in a road accident during the last two days.

The Monday’s accident occurred as two vehicles – a Vigo pickup and a Suzuki carry van – collided head on at Phoolnagar Bypass.

Two people including Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Qasim Mahboob were killed and four others were seriously injured in the accident.

Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the trauma centre in Phoolnagar.

On Saturday last, Loralai assistant commissioner had died in a road accident. Assistant Commissioner Jameel Ahmad Baloch was going on his vehicle when it met an accident in Loralai. As a result, the assistant commissioner died.