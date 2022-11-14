Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) awarded capital punish­ment to an accused and acquitted another in a murder case on Sunday. According to prosecution, accused Ghulam Akbar resident of Mouza Tiba in premises of Daira Din Panah had a dispute with Razaullah of the same lo­cality over some issues. On May 16, 2014, the accused Ghulam Akbar along with his accomplices Muham­mad Iqbal alias Bala and Amanullah shot Razaullah dead after exchange of hot arguments and escaped. The police concerned reg­istered the case against the accused and later, arrested two of them including Gh­ulam Akbar and Muham­mad Iqbal. On Sunday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Mirza Aurangzeb Khan awarded death penalty and fine of Rs 300,000 on Ghulam Akbar while acquitted Mu­hammad Iqbal by giving him benefit of doubt and incomplete evidence