Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo praised the Pakistani team for playing well in the final match of the T20 Cricket World Cup.

“Losing and winning is part of the game,” the CM Balochistan said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

While lauding the performance of the team, he said despite scoring low, Pakistan gave England a tough time. The Pakistani team won the hearts of the fans through positive play and attitude. It was also an hon­our to play in the final of the World Cup, he said, adding, “I hope the players will not lose their morale and learn from their mistakes