Share:

BEIJING - Beijing saw its total foreign trade reach 2.96 trillion yuan (about 411.6 billion US dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, customs data showed. The figure marks an increase of 19.3 percent over the same period last year, according to Beijing customs. From January to October, Beijing’s imports surged 26.6 percent year on year to 2.5 trillion yuan, while exports dropped 9.1 percent to 464.6 billion yuan. During this period, solar cells, lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles were the main export products. In October alone, the Chinese capital saw its foreign trade rise 25.2 percent to 307.66 billion yuan. North ChiNa’s tiaNjiN sees rapid growth of greeN loaNs Green loans maintained rapid expansion in north China’s Tianjin Municipality over the past year, as the country steps up its green growth efforts, local authorities have said. Tianjin’s green loan balance exceeded 462 billion yuan (about 64.2 billion US dollars) by the end of September, up 14.31 percent from a year ago, according to the local financial supervision administration. A green loan is a form of financing in which funds are allocated to areas that make contributions to environmental protection and improvement, such as energy conservation and clean energy. Tianjin also issued 21 green bonds during the period, with a total value of over 15 billion yuan. The city has formulated a general plan for the construction of a green financial reform and innovation pilot site, implemented various measures to promote the development of green finance, and established a joint meeting system for green financial services. China has advanced rapidly in developing its green financial system and markets, as part of efforts to achieve its carbon peak and neutrality goals. In the first half of 2022, the country saw its outstanding green loans increase by 3.53 trillion yuan. ChiNa’s papermakiNg iNdustry posts reveNue growth China’s papermaking industry reported higher revenue in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed. The industry’s revenue stood at 1.11 trillion yuan (about 154 billion US dollars) in the January-September period, up 1.9 percent from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. During this period, the output of machine-made paper and paperboard totaled 101.55 million tonnes, down 1.2 percent year on year, the data showed.