QUETTA - Gunfire and a deadly shooting have led to the closing of a main border crossing, Chaman, between Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan, officials from both countries said on Sunday. Chaman is the most important border point for trade between the two countries, after Torkham in the country’s mountainous northwest. During the exchange of fires, a Pakistani border guard was martyred while two others got wounded, Deputy Commissioner Chaman, Abdul Hameed Zehri, has said. Pakistani security officials were not available immediately for comment. Attaullah Zaid, spokesman for the governor of Afghanistan’s neighbouring province of Kandahar, also confirmed the incident but said there were no casualties on the Afghan side. Soon after the incident, the border was closed from both sides, while emergency was declared in Chaman to control the situation. Officials did not immediately say when the border crossing at Chaman would reopen.