KARACHI - A child beggar was shot dead by a secu­rity guard outside a hotel in Boat Basin area of Karachi on Sunday.

According to the details, the shooting incident took place at the famous Food Street Boat Basin, where there is a rush of beggars, including children. A secu­rity guard fired at a beggar child that resulted in his death. Afterwards, the guard fled from the spot. On the other hand, an incident of firing also took place at Murtaza Chowrangi in Korangi area of Karachi, in which two people were killed.

Meanwhile, Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Spokesperson of Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday have taken notice of the incident of kill­ing of an eight year-old-boy outside a restaurant in Boat Basin area of Karachi.

According to a private media report, Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed his sympathy with the relatives of the inno­cent child and said that justice would be served to the family. Barrister Murtaza Wahab has sought a report from the police authorities and directed to arrest the accused immediately.

According to details, an 8-year-old, identified as Muhammad Umar, belong to Dera Bugti area of Balochistan, lost his life as a result of the firing of security guard of a restaurant in Boat Basin area of Karachi. Umar’s family was one of the flood-affectees that came to Karachi from Balochistan, as per police sources.

According to the police, the deceased child was a beggar. The security guard of the restaurant shot and killed the child after he refused to beg. The police further said that the accused threw the body of the child at the rear of Ziauddin Hospital in Jackson police station limits and fled from there.