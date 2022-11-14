Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the arrival of winter season, desi cuisine trends of breakfast are on the rise. Particularly demand of crispy ‘halwa puri’ and ‘naan paye’ has increased. Shops in various localities of the capital on weekends had witnessed a huge rush of customers. “Winter is the best season for sales because due to the drop in mercury, the number of customers especially youngsters were seen enjoying desi breakfast outdoor,” said a shopkeeper. Winter is the best excuse to eat more than usual so enjoy these tasty delights and leave the calorie counting for summer, said a customer while enjoying halwa puri at the shop. A shop-owner told that most people are fond of eating paye and come to them from far-off areas on weekends, adding, the paye has a long history and is popular in Pakistan. It is cooked on mild heat for hours (usually overnight) until you get a thick consistency and spices are added. Another shopkeeper selling halwa puri claimed that the traditional breakfast of halwa puri has also been marked as the most favorite delight during the winter season. Many special stalls are offering a variety of hot puri with channa and different kinds of halwas in markets and bazaars which are attracting customers to enjoy the savvy food easily