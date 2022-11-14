Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of media reports about illness of a famous theatre artist and comedian Tariq Tedi and ordered to provide free treatment facilities to him. The Chief Minister directed the Health Department to undertake prompt measures to provide free treatment facilities to renowned comedian. The CM said that the Punjab govern­ment would facilitate renowned co­median in his treatment, adding that it would bear the expenses of the treatment of Tariq Tedi.

CM VISITS RESIDENCE OF MURAD RAAS FOR CONDOLENCE

Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas here on Sunday and offered condo­lence on the demise of his mother. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi and Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and others also accompa­nied the chief minister.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathy and grief with Murad Raas, with his father and with the bereaved family members.

They also offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty, to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant cour­age to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. The CM said that he was deeply grieved over the demise of the mother of Murad Raas and the grief over the loss of a beloved mother could never be forgotten.