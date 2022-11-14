Share:

QUETTA - A coal miner was crushed to death when a mud hillock fell on him in district Harnai of Balochistan.

“The incident occurred in Talib Lease Coalmine Area,” Pakistan Coalmines Labour Federation said on Sunday. They said that rescuers retrieved the body of the collier from under the rubble and shift­ed it to the District Headquarters Hospital. After taking necessary legal action, the body of the coal miner will be handed over to its heirs. It is report­ed that the coal miner belonged to Afghanistan