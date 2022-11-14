Share:

HAVELIAN - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday said the “conspiracies hatched by Imran Khan have been exposed before the people by bringing the country to the brink of destruction”. He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of a business center in Havelian city. The minister further said that Imran’s narrative of external conspiracy had been exposed, alleging that the PTI chief “created chaos and obstacles in the way of development of the country through long marches and sit-ins”. Murtaza Abbassi said that there was no greater crime than obstructing the economic development of the country. “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Imran Niazi as a certified thief in the Tosha Khana case while billions of rupees were minted (through alleged corruption) in Peshawar BRT project,” he said. The minister, while replying to a question, said the PTI was ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last 9 years, alleging the provincial govt for making the KPK financially bankrupt.