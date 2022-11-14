Share:

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday while rejecting reports about consultations over the army chief’s appointment between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, said that consultation over the appointment of the army chief not held yet.

Speaking with journalists outside the Lower House, Khawaja while reacting to the last day’s address said that Imran Khan has changed his statement on the American conspiracy, adding that is it will still be called a conspiracy. He asked if it was the first time that Khan has denied something.

"He denies everything. In the past four years, he has talked so much. Has he stood by any of his statements?" he took a dig at the PTI chief.

Khawaja said that "Imran Khan said yesterday that the FIR of my murder was not registered, this man does not know what he is talking about if some people are willing to believe his words. If so, it is their matter."

When asked if a decision on the army chief’s appointment has been made, Khawaja said that "Consultations have not yet taken place on the army chief’s appointment. These are just newspaper reports."

Responding to another question about the role of Nawaz Sharif in the appointment, Khawaja Asif said that it will be done at the "premier’s discretion" and he will decide. When asked if Nawaz Sharif was not being consulted on the matter, he added.