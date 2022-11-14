Share:

The latest 27th Conference of the Parties (COP) at the Egyp­tian city - Sharm al Sheikh served as the vital platform for the Pak­istan leadership to highlight the plight of the Pakistan people from the earlier climate-induced bibli­cal rains causing deaths and de­struction of the great magnitude. The UN chief was right, when he declared these rains as ‘climate carnage’ on Pakistan.

To confirm the observation of the UN chief, the Post Disaster Needs Assessment presents some har­rowing numbers where some 1600 people died and some 32 billion dollars worth property destroyed. The miseries of the people did not end there as in consequence of re­cord breaking rain, many social and health issues also surfaced.

It is the irony of the fact that Pakistan’s carbon dioxide (CO2) contributions at the global lev­el is less the 1 percent, however, on contrary, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries from the climate disasters.

Earlier PM Shehbaz Sharif has rightly brought the issue of loss and damages, where the advance industrial countries are asked to pay for the damages in compensa­tion to the climate-hit countries. To cap this up, all the developed and developing countries must opt the ways and means for clean and renewable energy paving the way for global green economy.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN,

Larkana.