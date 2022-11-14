Share:

LAHORE - While continuing with its crack­down on illegal treatment centres across the province, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 345 illegal businesses of quacks during the last four weeks in 29 districts of the province.

The raids, carried out accord­ing to the data and on complaints, 1,706 clinics were inspected. Out of these, 441, illegal businesses were found to have been changed.

At 108 centres, qualified physi­cians have started treating patients. Among the cities where the teams worked together with the police, the biggest crackdown was con­ducted in Lahore where 45 illegal medical businesses were closed down after raiding 231 centres.

In other cities, 24 in Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar 21, Nankana Sahib 20, Rawalpindi 18, Multan 17, and 15 each in Okara and Jhelum were shuttered. In Lahore, among others, Health Vision Lab, Rana Clinic, Mah­mood Clinic, Healthline Pharmacy, Genome Collection Centre, Shaheen Lab, Adul Salaam Clinic, Ali Poly Clinic, Babar Medical Store, Fatima Medical Centre, Nazir Clinic, Sharif Clinic, Irfan Clinic, Ijaz Clinic, Sha­heen Clinic were also sealed. It may be noted that the Commission has so far raided more than 143,000 treatment centres and closed the il­legal businesses of 40,532 quacks, while new businesses have been started at 33,689 illegal shops.