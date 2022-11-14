KHANEWAL - The well-known political figure Shahzad Afzal Khan Daha has been made the Chairman of Chief Minister Grievance Cell Multan Division and a formal notification in this respect has been issued. Meanwhile, Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mapco Khanewal Region, Engineer Ashfaq Ahmed Awan has said provision of best facilities to consumers and solving problems faced by them is the first priority. The delinquent customers should pay the dues of Mapco immediately so that they can continue to receive electricity and they do not face any problem. He expressed these views while meeting a joint delegation of senior journalists and citizens on Sunday.
