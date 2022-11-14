Share:

KHANEWAL - The well-known political figure Shahzad Afzal Khan Daha has been made the Chairman of Chief Minister Grievance Cell Multan Division and a formal notification in this respect has been is­sued. Meanwhile, Super­intendent Engineer (SE) Mapco Khanewal Region, Engineer Ashfaq Ahmed Awan has said provision of best facilities to con­sumers and solving prob­lems faced by them is the first priority. The delin­quent customers should pay the dues of Mapco immediately so that they can continue to receive electricity and they do not face any problem. He ex­pressed these views while meeting a joint delegation of senior journalists and citizens on Sunday.