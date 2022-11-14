Share:

An accountability court on Monday granted permanent exemption from court appearance to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in an assets case.

Federal Minister Dar appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference where he filed for permanent exemption from court appearance.

Court accepted Ishaq Dar’s plea for permanent exemption from appearance while the court also sought a reply on the assets de-attachment and acquittal applications at the next hearing.

In December 2017, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a case against the minister for finance and revenue, accusing him of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against the PML-N leader was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had also been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings — but in October, the court suspended his arrest warrants after he appeared before it.

The self-exiled PML-N leader was residing in London for five years and after the formation of the coalition government, he came back to the country to take charge as the finance minister.

He also took oath as the senator recently despite being elected on a technocrat seat in the Senate election on March 3, 2018.

Since his arrival, Dar has been persistent about fixing Pakistan's economy, bringing down the dollar's value against the rupee, and blaming the PTI-led government for the country's worsening situation.