NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon here on Sunday visited Pre-Entry Test Center at Bilawal Sports Complex where DOW University of Health Sciences would conduct pre-entry test for admission to MBBS/BDS at government and private med­ical universities and colleges of the Sindh Province.

The DC inspected the security and other arrangements at the test cen­ter and expressed his satisfaction. He said that candidates passing tests for admissions to medical universities and colleges on merit would serve the people as the medical sector is not less than worship.

During the visit Assistant Commis­sioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio briefed the DC about security and oth­er arrangements at the test center. Di­rector Admission Peoples Medical Uni­versity Prof Dr Ali Raza Brohi informed that DOW Medical University of Health Sciences was conducting a Pre-Entry Test for admissions to medical univer­sities and colleges of the province