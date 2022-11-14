Share:

ISTANBUL/ISLAMABAD - At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in an explosion in the heart of the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s governor. The blast happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on a shopping street in the Taksim Square area, the Turkish city’s governor Ali Yerlikaya said. It was unclear what caused the explosion, which appears to have been captured on social media videos. President Recep Tayyip Ersaid the perpetrators would be punished. An eyewitness said there was a heavy police presence around Istiklal Street, which had been cordoned off. Helicopters were circling overhead as ambulances went back and forth. Many shopkeepers standing in their doorways on the normally bustling street looked stunned, she said, adding that the incident will have come as a shock to many in the city. Eyewitness Cemal Denizci was about 50m (54 yards) away when he heard the explosion. “I saw three or four people on the ground,” he said. “People were running in panic... There was black smoke. The noise was so strong, almost deafening,” he said. The street - usually packed with shoppers - was previously targeted by a suicide bomber in 2016. PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal ‘deeply saddened’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious human lives due to explosion at popular Istiklal Avenue in the heart of Istanbul. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, ‘I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.’ In his tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he is deeply saddened at precious loss of life in explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul. He said we stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and brotherly people of Turkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday condemned the “vile attack” that ripped through central Istanbul, and which he said killed six people and wounded dozens of others. “The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators... behind this vile attack.” Erdogan says initial signs point to ‘terror’ attack in Istanbul