Pakistan, the country that is based on democratic prin­ciples, what it’s constitution de­fined. However, Article 8 to 28 de­fined the fundamental rights, what clearly stated that Pakistan is well known as democratic country. Pakistan has impressive display in the world, theoretically, not prac­tically. It can be internal threat for Pakistan because, in practice there is no such democratic values.

This is the result through which students organization, laber union and feminist movements are taken birth in Pakistan, what directly or indirectly influenced it’s political and economical af­fairs. So, Pakistan needs to run the state according to it’s constitution what will create a great image for Pakistan externally and internally.

A.RAZZAQ,

Hirronk.