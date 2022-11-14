Share:

LAHORE - The district administration on Sunday retrieved state land worth Rs 7.5 million during an opera­tion in the provincial capital.

A special team, under the supervision of Assis­tant Commissioner (AC), Shalimar Imran Safdar with heavy machinery launched the operation in Harbanspura area and demolished five building structures including under-constructed houses, boundary wall and commercial shops to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

Around two separate retrieval operations were conducted at various points of Harbanspura. The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Lahore Muham­mad Ali. The Assistant Commissioner said that op­eration would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved