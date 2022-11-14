Share:

KARACHI - A man, said to be a doctor having clinic on the outskirts of the me­tropolis, was shot dead in what appeared to be an incident of tar­geted killing on Sunday.

Gadap City SHO Zulfiqar Arain said that Muhammad Haroon left his home in Qasim Goth near Us­mania Restaurant on a motorbike for his ‘clinic’. He was about to park his motorbike outside the ‘clinic’ when a car hit him. As he fell, two unknown occupants of the four-wheeler opened indis­criminate fire and escaped.

He suffered four bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Sha­heed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He was in his mid-40s.

Investigators collected five spent bullet casings from the crime scene. The victim originally hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The area SHO said that prelimi­nary investigations suggested that the victim was not a qualified doc­tor, but a quack. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told media the murder was being probed from different aspects including personal enmity.

MAN ABDUCTED FROM CLIFTON RECOVERED

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered a soft­ware engineer kidnapped alleg­edly by his business partners from Clifton.

A police spokesperson said that Sunny Kuman, who lived in Clif­ton, was kidnapped on Nov 8 for ransom. The kidnappers demand­ed his father to pay the ransom money. In the meantime, the vic­tim’s father approached the police who started investigation and ar­rested three suspects — Moonis Qamar, Hamza Rauf and Moham­med Hasan — in Zamzama.

The spokesperson said that on a lead provided by the held sus­pects the police recovered the victim from a vacant house in Fed­eral B Area.