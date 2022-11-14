KARACHI - A man, said to be a doctor having clinic on the outskirts of the metropolis, was shot dead in what appeared to be an incident of targeted killing on Sunday.
Gadap City SHO Zulfiqar Arain said that Muhammad Haroon left his home in Qasim Goth near Usmania Restaurant on a motorbike for his ‘clinic’. He was about to park his motorbike outside the ‘clinic’ when a car hit him. As he fell, two unknown occupants of the four-wheeler opened indiscriminate fire and escaped.
He suffered four bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He was in his mid-40s.
Investigators collected five spent bullet casings from the crime scene. The victim originally hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The area SHO said that preliminary investigations suggested that the victim was not a qualified doctor, but a quack. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told media the murder was being probed from different aspects including personal enmity.
MAN ABDUCTED FROM CLIFTON RECOVERED
Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered a software engineer kidnapped allegedly by his business partners from Clifton.
A police spokesperson said that Sunny Kuman, who lived in Clifton, was kidnapped on Nov 8 for ransom. The kidnappers demanded his father to pay the ransom money. In the meantime, the victim’s father approached the police who started investigation and arrested three suspects — Moonis Qamar, Hamza Rauf and Mohammed Hasan — in Zamzama.
The spokesperson said that on a lead provided by the held suspects the police recovered the victim from a vacant house in Federal B Area.