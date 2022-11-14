Share:

The health workers strikes in Sindh continue for another week, and the government has no one but itself to blame. Karachi police on Friday evening used water cannons and manhandled healthcare providers protesting on main Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, detaining 25 including women.

As a result of the poor reaction of the Karachi Police, health workers in several districts held demonstrations, this time protesting the treatment meted out to their col­leagues, who were beaten and arrested by the police and later released on court orders. Since the majority of health workers were striking, patient services at public sector hos­pitals across the province remained suspended on Satur­day, leading to chaos. Many patients were turned away and had to return home, and some of those included patients who needed emergency services.

This is a peak example of a situation that could have been contained; instead because of incompetency and lack of diplomacy by the government and law enforcement, the problem has escalated and threatens to become much more dire, with serious consequences for the health of residents of the province. This is not the first-time protesters have been mistreated and abused, and this is deplorable to say the least. Protesting teachers also met the same fate not too long ago. The Sindh government has not seriously ad­dressed the grievances of the doctors who are demanding rights that they are entitled to.

Unless a protest displays violence or some excessive­ly illegal activity, the government should never use violent measures to deal with the protestors. This overreach of au­thority should particularly not occur at a protest organised by health workers, a largely undervalued and unpaid seg­ment of our society. There is no evidence that there was any violence on behalf of the protesters—even if it is a nui­sance, the government cannot resort to violent methods to force non-violent citizens to disperse.