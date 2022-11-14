Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani has said the European Union can benefit from a vast pool of skilled workforce of Pakistan by allowing legal migration.

She said this while addressing a joint press stakeout along with European Union Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Ylva Johansson in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister of State said Islamabad is cognizant of EU's concerns about illegal migration. She said her country has taken legislative and administrative measures to check and minimize illegal migration, which has now been completely stopped.

Hina Rabbani Khar said Pakistan and the EU had signed strategic engagements plans in 2019 under which they were agreed to work toward a broader and mutually beneficial and comprehensive dialogue on migration and mobility with clear targets and joint commitments. She said Pakistan welcomes European Union's commitment to launch a dialogue on migration and mobility next year.

The Minister of State said Pakistan minimized the possibility of illegal migration but at the same time it opened doors for legal migration of its talented pool of workforce. She said Pakistan is a clear country that has exportable surplus of human resource, which can be beneficial for the EU countries and rest of the world.

Keeping in view the shortage of manpower in EU, she said 65 percent of our population is below the age of thirty five. She said Pakistan has also established a mechanism to recruit and export manpower in many fields including IT. Pakistan is well placed today to provide the EU required manpower.

The Minister of State underscored that trade and investment ties are a key component of Pakistan's multifaceted relationship with the EU. She said the GSP Plus has been a mutually beneficial undertaking that played an important role in the growth of Pakistan's bilateral trade with the EU countries. She expressed the hope that the new GSP Plus regulation would continue to focus on its central tenets of supporting sustainable development.

Highlighting Pakistan's hospitality, Hina Rabbani Khar said we are currently hosting around three million Afghan refugees on our soil.

Speaking on the occasion Ylva Johansson appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for good and sound border management and the sophisticated counter-terrorism strategies that are being implemented. She said Pakistan is a very important strategic partner of the EU and we can improve our relations in different fields specifically trade and border management.

Ylva Johansson also appreciated Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades and resolved to extend all possible assistance to deal with the situation.