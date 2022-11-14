Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s cricket-crazy fans praised the national team players for their impressive fightback against England in the T20 World Cup final held in Melbourne on Sunday. The cricket lovers gathered at different venues across the country to watch the T20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England. Several big screens were installed in all the major cities, where thousands of charged-up cricket enthusiasts were present to witness and enjoy the grand finale. The people were jubilant over Pakistan’s fightback after scoring a low total as they, batting first, managed to post a meager total of 137 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. Although the cricket fans were disappointed with batters’ performances as they were expecting that the English batters would easily walk away with the victory, but Pakistani bowlers showed their class and worth and made the target of 138 runs quite difficult to chase for the English batter. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi were leading the Green Shirts’ bowling attack and they were joined by Naseem Shah’s unplayable deliveries to Ben Stokes. But Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury at the critical juncture of the match was the turning point of the final. Had it been the other way around and Shaheen had bowled his remaining two overs, Pakistan could have registered a miraculous title victory, repeating the history of 1992’s World Cup triumph, three decades ago. But credit also goes to English bowlers and batters, who played out their heart and strengthen the position of their team with their sterling performances. Ben Stokes was the key player, whose heroics helped the England team lift the World Cup trophy for the second time. The country’s biggest screen was installed at the world’s biggest National Hockey Stadium by the Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the directives of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood. Thousands of crazy male and female cricket enthusiasts including families enjoyed the final of T20 Cricket World Cup on a giant screen but unfortunately Pakistan could not win the match. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi appreciated the discipline and passion of cricket fans during the final match.