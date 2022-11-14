Share:

DOHA - One week from kickoff, the World Cup trophy returned to Qatar on Sunday, teams and fans started arriving and safety barriers went up across Doha ahead of one of the most controversial football tournaments ever. The trophy which will be presented to the winning team on December 18 returned from a world tour in time for next Sunday’s opening game when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. FIFA’s pleas to “focus on the football” have struggled however against an international spotlight on Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community. Qatar has angrily rebuffed most of the attacks and local media on Sunday blasted the “arrogance” of some Western countries. “It seems to have been all we have read about in recent weeks,” said Ringo Gonzalez, an Ecuadoran based in Germany, who was among fans gathering at the World Cup countdown clock on the Doha seafront early Sunday. “It will be good to see the teams finally doing something. I want Ecuador to do well and to see Lionel Messi and the other big names in action.” The United States team has already arrived in Doha and Australia were to join them on Sunday. Qatar is predicting more than one million fans will be in the smallest country to host a World Cup, and many have arrived in the capital.