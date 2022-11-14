Share:

QUETTA - Superintendent District Jail Quetta Mohammad Ishaq Zehri on Sunday said that de­spite issues of unavailability of books and teaching mate­rials, the District Jail Quetta with the support of the Social Welfare Department contin­ues teaching the women in­mates and children.

“For the health and hy­giene and monthly needs of female prisoners, the coop­eration of philanthropists and non-governmental orga­nizations is a commendable initiative,” he said while talk­ing to the Executive Director of Forum for Dignity Initia­tives Pakistan, Uzma Yaqoob who called on him, here, at District Jail Quetta. Various issues faced by the jail in­mates including women and children were discussed be­sides establishment of a per­manent school for children in the prison premises.

FDI head Uzma Yaqoob lauded the overall health and hygiene condition of the jail and offered FDI help in­cluding professional and vo­cational training of women teachers. Superintendent Dis­trict Jail Quetta Ishaq Zehri on the occasion apprised FDI head that there are currently 36 women prisoners accom­panied by their 11 children.

Our effort is to make the prison a learning institute and make the inmate a con­structive member of the so­ciety with the cooperation of the civil society. He said that special instructions have been given to the jail staff to treat the prisoners well.

“Our good behavior will help shape their personal­ity in a positive direction so that after being released from prison, these prisoners prove to be useful citizens of the so­ciety and do not get attracted to crimes again. He said that the help of all institutions and charity organizations includ­ing FDI Pakistan will help in achieving the goals.