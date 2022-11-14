Share:

GIlGIT - To promote good governance, transparency and efficiency in the tendering process, e-procurement would be adopted by the Gilgit-Baltistan government from 31st January onwards, said GB Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement on Sunday. He said it was certainly a stepping-stone towards e-governance, a cornerstone of good governance, adding, “The GB government has set up its own Procurement Authority which conducted its first meeting under my chairmanship on Saturday with Farrukh Atiq Khan, the first MD of the board, briefing the meeting regarding its working and aims.” GB cs directs swift actions for computerisation of land records Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan presided over a meeting to decide further actions for proceeding with swift updation, and Computerisation of land reforms and land records preparation. In the meeting following major decisions were taken: 1. MoU between government of GB and government of Punjab (Board of Revenue) shall be signed within one week. This MoU is aimed to help GB move on for swift updation and computerisation of the land records. Among other help, the government of Punjab shall extend technical cooperation, and give exposure visits and training to the GB officials. 2. GB Board of Revenue has drafted Land Reforms Act which shall be presented in seminars all across the GB for discussions and consensus building. Wider public consultations shall be held involving all stakeholders. Commissioners shall hold these seminars forthwith. 3. A consensus draft of the law shall be presented to the cabinet and GBlA for promulgation. 4. Settlement records of unsettled districts shall be prepared and records of the settled districts shall be updated on a war footing. 5. Land records of all districts including lands developed by the ETI project shall be digitized through a specialised team. 6. Consultant team for this purpose shall include a multi-pronged experienced HR with wide experience in digitisation and land records preparation. 7. Capacity of BoR shall be built to transform it into an effective, modern organisation to settle land disputes and promote socioeconomic development besides keeping the best land revenue records