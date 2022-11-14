Share:

LAHORE - On the concluding day of the 20th Convocation of GC Uni­versity Lahore, distinguished alumni were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Eminent jurist Aitzaz Ahsan, nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarak, Prof Dr Ja­ved Akram, founder of Akhu­wat Dr Amjad Saqib, eminent writer Dr Arifa Saeeda Zahra and former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed received the awards from GC Univer­sity Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Singer Hadiqa Kayani ex­pressed her happiness on re­ceiving the award through a video message.

On this occasion, Aitzaz Ah­san said that the question is more important than the an­swer, societies in which ques­tions are not allowed cannot develop. Dr Samar Mubarak Mand said that I received many awards in my life, but this award received from GCU is very close to my heart.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Ja­ved Ikram said that traditions play a major role in the devel­opment of any institution, there are very few institutions in Pakistan where traditions are strong. Shamshad Ahmed gave a detailed account of the diplo­matic efforts during the nuclear explosions in 1998. Dr Arifa Saeeda Zahra also addressed the students.

She said that no extraordi­nary person ever studied in Government College, it would be better to say that Govern­ment College made every or­dinary person extraordinary. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi said that GCU will continue the tradition of giving awards to old Ravians