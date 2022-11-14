LAHORE - On the concluding day of the 20th Convocation of GC University Lahore, distinguished alumni were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Eminent jurist Aitzaz Ahsan, nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarak, Prof Dr Javed Akram, founder of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, eminent writer Dr Arifa Saeeda Zahra and former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed received the awards from GC University Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.
Singer Hadiqa Kayani expressed her happiness on receiving the award through a video message.
On this occasion, Aitzaz Ahsan said that the question is more important than the answer, societies in which questions are not allowed cannot develop. Dr Samar Mubarak Mand said that I received many awards in my life, but this award received from GCU is very close to my heart.
University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Ikram said that traditions play a major role in the development of any institution, there are very few institutions in Pakistan where traditions are strong. Shamshad Ahmed gave a detailed account of the diplomatic efforts during the nuclear explosions in 1998. Dr Arifa Saeeda Zahra also addressed the students.
She said that no extraordinary person ever studied in Government College, it would be better to say that Government College made every ordinary person extraordinary. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi said that GCU will continue the tradition of giving awards to old Ravians