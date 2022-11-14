Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel on Sunday said that the government was revamping the health sector for provision of advanced healthcare facilities for better medical treatment to the public and ensuring transparency in MDCAT 2022 exams. He said that government was paying special attention to the health sector to ensure well-equipped advanced health facilities for the masses, adding that all available resources were being used to provide better health facilities and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this regard. Replying to a question related to MDCAT exams, he said MDCAT exams were conducted as per schedule from November 13 (today) in which we will ensure its complete transparency and merit, adding that the PMC management had conducted exams after taking all provinces into confidence.